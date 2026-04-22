Typeface Brings Agentic Marketing Orchestration to Google Cloud

Typeface, a marketing orchestration engine provider, has integrated with Google Cloud and introduced an "Agentic Content" layer within Google Cloud's composable marketing architecture to help companies connect unified customer and product intelligence with personalized creative execution at scale.

As part of this announcement, Typeface is now a featured independent software vendor on Google Cloud Marketplace. Marketers can leverage Typeface's specialized creative engine directly within the Gemini Enterprise ecosystem.

"Enterprises need their data and AI systems to work together seamlessly," said Tarun Rathnam, head of marketing at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Typeface helps bring brand-aware campaign personalization into Google Cloud's marketing architecture."

Typeface integrates into Google Cloud's architecture through Arc Graph, its brand intelligence system that captures company voice, product attributes, and communication standards.

Within Google Cloud's Composable CX architecture, Arc Forge enables IT and marketing teams to operationalize brand-governed AI workflows across campaigns.

By pairing Arc Graph with real-time audience and media signals managed in Google BigQuery, companies can generate campaigns tailored to precise audience segments. From a single brief, marketers can trigger governed, end-to-end workflows that produce thousands of channel-ready assets, aligned to brand standards and live customer data.