Gupshup Launches Superagent

Gupshup, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, has launched Gupshup Superagent, an autonomous AI agent that drives customer conversations at scale across every major messaging and voice channel.

Superagent acts as a full-stack orchestrator for customer experiences. From a single conversational interface, it can design and launch campaigns, orchestrate customer journeys, provision messaging and voice infrastructure, process transactions, monitor performance, and continuously optimize outcomes. It works across popular messaging channels including WhatsApp, RCS, SMS, Truecaller, Telegram, Instagram, PSTN voice, and WhatsApp voice.

With a few simple prompts, Superagent can set up the infrastructure, create accounts, build journeys, develop AI agents, run campaigns, review analytics and autonomously self-optimize. It also understands context and makes custom recommendations.

"Managing customer conversations has been too hard for too long. Superagent is not just laying the rails for AI-powered customer engagement; it can also run the trains. It autonomously attracts, serves, and converts customers across every channel, in every language without waiting to be told what to do. We believe this will transform customer engagement and are thrilled to put it in our customers' hands," said Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, in a statement.

Gupshup is simultaneously launching Superclaw, a self-hosted, on-device version of the Superagent built on the OpenClaw platform. Superclaw runs on a local computer, keeps all usage and customer data private and on-device, and links to either personal or business messaging channels on the user's own accounts.