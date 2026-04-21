Engine Partners with Adoreboard on Trust Audit
Engine, a customer experience design and consultancy agency, has partnered with predictive insights platform provider Adoreboard to launch Trust Audit to help organizations understand, fix, and reimagine their customer experiences based on customer trust.
Engine's Trust Audit powered by Adoreboard enables customer journeys to be mapped through the lens of trust and attaches a direct financial cost to every broken experience along the way.
"Organizations get stuck in a loop of measuring and fixing, measuring and fixing, because they can only see part of the picture. Our partnership with Adoreboard enables us to establish a trust baseline across the entire experience, identifying the moments that matter, anchored by customer emotion. With these insights, we can move clients from insight to action at a speed and accuracy previously not possible," said Lisa Skinner, CEO of Engine, in a statement.
"Combining the depth of advisory experience from Engine with Adoreboard's speed of understanding customer trust at scale unlocks significant value for customers. Translating this to revenue impact provides a major upgrade for current approaches to customer experience design," Chris Johnston, CEO of Adoreboard, said in a statement.