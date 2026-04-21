Ideally Launches Ideally Canvas

Ideally, a market research platform provider, has launched Ideally Canvas, which brings consumer insight into the earliest stage of the creative process.

The platform gathers responses from real consumers overnight across more than 30 countries and compiles them into a dashboard where AI identifies patterns, segments audiences, and generates smarter follow-up questions based on what consumers actually say.

Every survey on Ideally feeds a living dataset that compounds over time, connecting consumer attitudes, category dynamics, and real feedback in ways that make every subsequent test smarter than the last.