Ideally Launches Ideally Canvas
Ideally, a market research platform provider, has launched Ideally Canvas, which brings consumer insight into the earliest stage of the creative process.
The platform gathers responses from real consumers overnight across more than 30 countries and compiles them into a dashboard where AI identifies patterns, segments audiences, and generates smarter follow-up questions based on what consumers actually say.
Every survey on Ideally feeds a living dataset that compounds over time, connecting consumer attitudes, category dynamics, and real feedback in ways that make every subsequent test smarter than the last.
"The best creative work has always come from genuinely understanding real people, but that understanding has been locked behind months of waiting and six-figure budgets. That world is over," said James Donald, CEO of Ideally, in a statement. "The brands winning right now are the ones closest to their customers, and we built Ideally to give every team that closeness at the speed and scale that modern markets actually demand. Every test compounds on the last, every insight gets smarter, and every brand that joins the platform gets a genuine competitive advantage."