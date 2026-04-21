Conductor Launches Enterprise AgentStack

Conductor has launched AgentStack, a suite of native large language model apps, developer infrastructure, and turnkey agents to help companies build, manage, and scale their visibility across artificial intelligence-driven search experiences.

Conductor's AgentStack helps companies deploy agentic workflows for artificial intelligence engine optimization at enterprise scale. Through Conductor's APIs, MCP server, and LLM apps in ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot, companies can power agents and applications.

"Once you connect Conductor's MCP to your AI platform or deploy our native connectors, you can build a custom version of our application in a day," said Seth Besmertnik, co-founder and CEO of Conductor, in a statement. "Reduce reporting time by 90 percent while improving output 100 times your ability to produce AI search-optimized content across emails, blog posts, and product pages. You're only limited by your imagination. And even there, we help with use case libraries and skills guides."

Teams can generate automated board-ready presentations grounded in real AI visibility data, track brand sentiment across AI platforms in real time, and identify which topics competitors are winning in AI-driven answers. From there, they can generate optimized content to close those gaps in minutes. Technical teams can monitor whether AI crawlers can access key pages to ensure discoverability and resolve issues before performance is impacted.

"Agents are only as powerful as the intelligence behind them," said Wei Zheng, chief product officer of Conductor, in a statement. "Conductor brings together the signals that determine discoverability across AI systems and search engines. That intelligence is what enables agents to automate meaningful marketing work."

AgentStack also introduced Conductor's first turnkey agents that combine AI search and content intelligence with a zero-configuration workflow.