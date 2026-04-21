TripleLift Launches TL Spark

TripleLift, an advertising supply side platform provider, has launched TL Spark, a coordinated intelligence layer unifying marketing supply, creative, audiences, measurement, and optimization.

By coordinating these elements, TL Spark learns from multivariable performance patterns, including how creative, inventory, audiences, and measurement interact, and feeds those insights back into planning and optimization.

"Advertisers are being told that agents will solve everything, but most solutions still optimize workflows in isolation," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift, in a statement. "With TL Spark, we're introducing an intelligence layer that understands and orchestrates the full transaction from supply discovery and creative selection to audience and measurement so each campaign gets smarter over time and delivers better outcomes."

TripleLift's sell-side proximity means that curation, publisher first-party data, and supply-path choices increasingly determine how effectively budgets translate into results. TL Spark can then see and influence how spend moves through inventory and reallocate it toward creative, audience, and supply combinations that drive outcomes.