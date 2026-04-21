NIQ Brandbank Partners with Prodx
NielsenIQ, a provider of consumer intelligence, has paired its NIQ Brandbank with Prodx to deliver a unified, end-to-end data foundation that transforms how U.S. retailers power digital shopping experiences.
The collaboration enables faster activation of product data across search, discovery, and retail media. It brings together NIQ Brandbank's standardized product content with Prodx's enriched data for more intelligent and personalized digital shopping experiences.
"This collaboration represents a significant step forward for retailers seeking to deliver more meaningful and frictionless digital shopping experiences," said Steve Burdett, global group commercial director for NIQ Brandbank, in a statement. "By combining NIQ Brandbank's trusted product content with the structured, experience-ready data provided by Prodx, we are enabling retailers to activate personalization and innovation at a scale that was previously difficult to achieve. Together, we are creating a stronger, more intelligent data foundation that directly supports shopper satisfaction, retailer growth, and future-ready digital transformation."
"Retailers have long recognized the value of personalization, but the lack of clean, structured data has held back their ability to deliver it effectively. Collaborating with NIQ Brandbank allows us to close that gap," said Matt Vezzani, co-founder and chief business officer of Prodx, in a statement. "With NIQ Brandbank's standardized supplier content and Prodx's enrichment and real-time APIs, retailers now have a complete, end-to-end solution that strengthens every digital touchpoint from search and browse to recommendations and retail media performance. We're excited to bring this combined capability to the U.S. market."