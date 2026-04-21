NIQ Brandbank Partners with Prodx

NielsenIQ, a provider of consumer intelligence, has paired its NIQ Brandbank with Prodx to deliver a unified, end-to-end data foundation that transforms how U.S. retailers power digital shopping experiences.

The collaboration enables faster activation of product data across search, discovery, and retail media. It brings together NIQ Brandbank's standardized product content with Prodx's enriched data for more intelligent and personalized digital shopping experiences.