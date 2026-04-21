SurveyMonkey Launches Guided Programs

SurveyMonkey, a provider of platforms for surveys and forms, has launched guided programs for everything from employee engagement to customer experience and market research to help users collect and act on feedback while tracking how sentiment evolves over time. More than a dozen pre-built programs are available now, and users can also build custom programs of their own.

The expert-built programs available today span key business needs, including the following:

Improving HR and people experience (employee engagement, inclusion and belonging, faculty and staff engagement).

Elevating customer experience and loyalty (customer experience, Net Promoter Score, community feedback).

Strengthening marketing and brand insights (market research, brand health, campaign success).

Gathering product and technology feedback (technology feedback).

Enhancing education experiences (student experience, school community).

Capturing insights from events (event feedback).

"Running a great listening program isn't just about asking the right questions," said Kelly O'Connell, vice president of product management at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "It's about staying in tune with how the answers change. Programs give every team, especially those without dedicated research operations, a proven path to continuous understanding."

SurveyMonkey's guided programs help teams do the following: