Canva Expands Anthropic Collaboration

Canva, providers of an all-in-one visual communication platform, has expanded its collaboration with Anthropic, bringing Canva directly into the new Claude Design by Anthropic Labs.

Canva is also introducing HTML importing to bring interactive content generated in tools like Claude into the Canva editor for drag-and-drop collaboration, refinement, and publishing.

The collaboration enables Claude Design users to turn AI-generated drafts and ideas into fully editable designs in Canva, where they become collaborative, on-brand, and ready to scale and publish.

"It's never been easier to start an idea, but bringing it to life is still too complex and fragmented. We've been solving this for more than a decade, and today, more than a quarter of a billion people use Canva every month to turn their ideas into real, usable work. We're excited to extend our platform even further through this collaboration with Claude Design, making it seamless to turn AI-generated content into fully editable, collaborative, and scalable designs, ready to publish," said Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva, in a statement.

Since launching the Canva MCP in Claude last July, millions of people have used Canva through Claude to create, resize, and summarize content using simple text prompts. Powered by Canva's Foundation Design Model, content exported from Claude Design is instantly turned into structured, fully editable designs in the Canva Editor.

Meanwhile, Canva's new HTML importing and editing capabilities expand its platform to support code and AI-generated artifacts within its drag-and-drop editor, unifying visual, document, and interactive content creation in a single collaborative editor. Now, Claude Artifacts can be brought directly into Canva and edited like any other design. Swap colours, layouts, and elements without regenerating code with each change. Then collect data with Canva Forms into Sheets or publish the creation as an interactive website with a custom domain, all without leaving Canva.