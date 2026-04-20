Wayvia Launches Shoppable Next Generation

Wayvia has launched Shoppable Next Generation, an evolution of its shoppable media platform for artificial intelligence-enabled commerce.

Designed with AI discoverability in mind, Shoppable Next Generation enables companies to connect every marketing touchpoint, including display ads, social media posts, and email campaigns, to a seamless path to purchase with consistent product information. Consumers interacting with content are instantly shown pricing and inventory from physical and online retailers. It provides confirmed retail sales data from the world's largest retailer network. It also integrates with Meta's Conversions API.

Shoppable Next Gen offers the following capabilities:

Three customizable landing-page templates mapped to real marketing objectives, with a full host of shopping experiences designed around conversion, basket building, and awareness. Each template maps directly to campaign objectives already in use inside Meta Ads Manager.

Meta CAPI integration. Wayvia closes the loop between confirmed retail purchases and the paid media channels driving them. When a shopper buys, Wayvia sends that confirmed purchase signal back to the originating ad platform server side.

Last-mile delivery through Instacart and DoorDash delivery options alongside in-store and online retailer options.

Demand protection. When a product is unavailable at a given retailer, Shoppable Next Gen helps capture sales by automatically surfacing in-stock size and variant alternatives.

Auto-localization for cross-border campaigns. Language, product content, and market context adapt automatically for the local market.