Paytronix Partners with Velocity Logic Group

Paytronix and Velocity Logic Group have partnered to extend loyalty engagement into the fuel and in-store transaction layer.

Through the integration of VLG's cloud infrastructure with the Paytronix platform, convenience store operators can now engage guests at the pump and in-store regardless of whether the guest uses a proprietary program, partner program, major fuel brand program, or no program at all. The result is a unified view of guest behavior across fuel and in-store, powered by Paytronix's engagement, segmentation, and campaign tools.

VLG's infrastructure creates the connective layer across all customers, including those associated with reward programs, and the Paytronix platform gives operators the tools to act on what that layer reveals, from targeted campaigns to automated enrollment to lifecycle marketing driven by pump visit behavior. VLG's infrastructure serves as the transaction rail connecting fuel, payments, and loyalty ecosystems in real time across large-scale fuel retail networks.

With the integration, operators can now do the following:

Recognize guests across programs at the pump and in-store, whether a guest identifies with the operator's proprietary loyalty program, a major fuel brand program, or both,

Stack discounts across programs. When a guest has rewards in both programs, both are delivered simultaneously through VLG's reward routing and stacking technology.

Engage and convert non-loyalty fuel customers automatically. The platform identifies non-member guests through the transaction and triggers personalized offers and enrollment.

Activate the full Paytronix engagement suite against fuel-side data. Segmentation, targeted campaigns, in-store cross-sell, and lifecycle marketing are driven by pump visit behavior.

Access bank-funded rewards (Pay with Points), connecting financial institution rewards programs to fuel transactions.