Paytronix Partners with Velocity Logic Group
Paytronix and Velocity Logic Group have partnered to extend loyalty engagement into the fuel and in-store transaction layer.
Through the integration of VLG's cloud infrastructure with the Paytronix platform, convenience store operators can now engage guests at the pump and in-store regardless of whether the guest uses a proprietary program, partner program, major fuel brand program, or no program at all. The result is a unified view of guest behavior across fuel and in-store, powered by Paytronix's engagement, segmentation, and campaign tools.
VLG's infrastructure creates the connective layer across all customers, including those associated with reward programs, and the Paytronix platform gives operators the tools to act on what that layer reveals, from targeted campaigns to automated enrollment to lifecycle marketing driven by pump visit behavior. VLG's infrastructure serves as the transaction rail connecting fuel, payments, and loyalty ecosystems in real time across large-scale fuel retail networks.
With the integration, operators can now do the following:
- Recognize guests across programs at the pump and in-store, whether a guest identifies with the operator's proprietary loyalty program, a major fuel brand program, or both,
- Stack discounts across programs. When a guest has rewards in both programs, both are delivered simultaneously through VLG's reward routing and stacking technology.
- Engage and convert non-loyalty fuel customers automatically. The platform identifies non-member guests through the transaction and triggers personalized offers and enrollment.
- Activate the full Paytronix engagement suite against fuel-side data. Segmentation, targeted campaigns, in-store cross-sell, and lifecycle marketing are driven by pump visit behavior.
- Access bank-funded rewards (Pay with Points), connecting financial institution rewards programs to fuel transactions.
"C-store operators already run some of the most sophisticated loyalty programs in the industry. What this partnership does is extend the reach of those programs into the fuel transaction layer, a place where guest data has been difficult to capture and even harder to act on. Now, every pump transaction can flow into the same engagement engine that powers the in-store experience. That means better segmentation, smarter campaigns, and a more complete picture of the customer journey," said Jeff Hoover, director of C-store strategy at Paytronix, in a statement.
"Loyalty is evolving from siloed programs toward a connected model that combines local, proprietary, and national programs in a single customer moment. VLG provides the transaction infrastructure and data layer for routing, stacking, payment-based loyalty, and SKU-level visibility across the full fuel and in-store journey. Paytronix activates that data through its engagement platform. Together, we're delivering a more complete model for c-store customer engagement," said Vik Mehta, head of business at Velocity Logic Group, in a statement.