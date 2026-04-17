Hightouch Launches Ad Studio

Hightouch, a provider of data and artificial intelligence for marketing, has launched Ad Studio to help marketers create high-quality, on-brand ads at scale with AI agents.

As part of Hightouch's Agentic Marketing Platform, Ad Studio is built for performance marketing, bringing analysis, ideation, content creation, and execution together with agentic AI. Hightouch has built a Brand Context Layer, which enables foundation models to generate on-brand creative and integrates with creative assets in digital asset management platforms, ad platforms for past campaigns and performance, brand guidelines, and more.

In addition to producing creative, Ad Studio also surfaces creative performance insights to help marketing teams understand what's working, competitor insights, and social trends. It also includes tools to go from concept to production. Marketers can use its built-in editor to make copy edits, design adjustments, and layout changes. Ad Studio also exports directly to Figma, so creative teams can make final edits without leaving their existing workflow.