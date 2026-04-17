Klaviyo Strengthens Canva Partnership

Klaviyo and Canva have deepened their partnership with an expanded integration that enables marketers to design and streamline full campaigns in Canva and reach consumers wherever they are. Marketers can bring their Canva designs into Klaviyo to personalize, refine, and deliver customer experiences at scale.

The expanded capabilities build on the Klaviyo-Canva integration that launched nearly two years ago.

"Canva is the AI content creation layer powering how businesses show up online," said Anwar Haneef, general manager and head of ecosystem at Canva, in a statement. "We handle the last mile of design, and by connecting directly with Klaviyo, marketers can take a polished, on-brand asset and immediately put it to work, reaching the right audience with a personalized message built to drive revenue."

With the expanded integration, marketers can now do the following:

Import full design layouts into Klaviyo directly from Canva.

Refine and personalize campaigns in Klaviyo using segmentation, automation, and customer data.

Collaborate across teams, enabling designers and marketers to work in their preferred tools while maintaining a seamless workflow.