Vox AI Turns Drive-Thru Conversations into Operational Intelligence
Vox AI, providers of a conversational voice artificial intelligence platform for drive-thru and operations automations in quick service restaurants (QSRs), has launched Vox AI Insights, an advanced analytics solution to help QSRs unlock actionable insights from every customer interaction at the drive-thru.
Vox AI Insights connects to restaurants' audio systems to provide a comprehensive, instant view of performance, efficiency, and guest behavior across all locations Vox AI Insights captures and analyzes the full context of customer conversations in real time. This allows operators to understand not just what was ordered but how and why decisions were made. Store managers can define custom alerts based on operational patterns, such as dropping upsell attempts, declining order accuracy, or increased delays within set timeframes. When triggered, the system automatically sends notifications, allowing teams to take action immediately.
"We've always had the data on what we sold but never why we didn't sell more. Vox AI Insights gives us visibility we've never had before, showing us exactly where revenue is being left on the table and giving us the ability to fix it immediately," said Robert Oneill, vice president of IT for restaurant operations at Miami Grill, an early adopter of Vox AI Insights, in a statement. "We can now see when upselling isn't even being attempted, which turns missed revenue into a clear coaching opportunity across our drive-thru operations."
"Restaurants are sitting on a treasure trove of data, but most of it is never used," said Vox AI's CEO and founder, Maurice Kroon, in a statement. "Vox AI Insights turns that data into easily-actionable recommendations that drive revenue and elevate the guest experience. The combination of Vox AI Insights with our flagship voice AI drive-thru technology is a game-changer for streamlining operations for QSRs."