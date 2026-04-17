Vox AI Turns Drive-Thru Conversations into Operational Intelligence

Vox AI, providers of a conversational voice artificial intelligence platform for drive-thru and operations automations in quick service restaurants (QSRs), has launched Vox AI Insights, an advanced analytics solution to help QSRs unlock actionable insights from every customer interaction at the drive-thru.

Vox AI Insights connects to restaurants' audio systems to provide a comprehensive, instant view of performance, efficiency, and guest behavior across all locations Vox AI Insights captures and analyzes the full context of customer conversations in real time. This allows operators to understand not just what was ordered but how and why decisions were made. Store managers can define custom alerts based on operational patterns, such as dropping upsell attempts, declining order accuracy, or increased delays within set timeframes. When triggered, the system automatically sends notifications, allowing teams to take action immediately.