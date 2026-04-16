DoubleVerify Launches AI SlopStopper for Social

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded DV AI Verification to include the new DV AI SlopStopper for social to help advertisers avoid low-quality, artificial intelligence-generated content and safeguard brand reputation across social and video.

"Generative AI is accelerating content creation at a massive scale across the open web and proprietary video platforms," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "To navigate this new world, brands need greater clarity, precision, and control than ever before. With the expansion of DV AI Verification to include DV's AI SlopStopper for Social, we are empowering advertisers to ensure their brand investment is protected wherever they spend while driving stronger media outcomes."