dig Launches ask-dig, a Video-Centric AI Social Search Platform

dig, a social intelligence platform provider, has launched ask-dig, a video-first artificial intelligence search platform to answer questions about what's happening on social media. ask-dig analyzes social posts to surface real, unfiltered audience reactions and emerging narratives on any topic.

ask-dig turns the social web into a real-time answer engine. After a user types a plain-language question, ask-dig finds and analyzes thousands of relevant social posts, examining narratives, audience reactions, comment sentiment, and emerging signals across the feed. Every response is source-linked.