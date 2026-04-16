dig Launches ask-dig, a Video-Centric AI Social Search Platform
dig, a social intelligence platform provider, has launched ask-dig, a video-first artificial intelligence search platform to answer questions about what's happening on social media. ask-dig analyzes social posts to surface real, unfiltered audience reactions and emerging narratives on any topic.
ask-dig turns the social web into a real-time answer engine. After a user types a plain-language question, ask-dig finds and analyzes thousands of relevant social posts, examining narratives, audience reactions, comment sentiment, and emerging signals across the feed. Every response is source-linked.
"Most AI platforms today produce answers that sound authoritative, but lack grounding in real-world sentiment and behavior," said Ofer Familier, CEO and co-founder of dig, in a statement. "The problem is that opinions are forming in conversations taking place through dynamic interactions across social, increasingly in videos. When that richness is flattened into clean text for analysis, critical context is lost. ask-dig was built to bridge that gap, delivering answers rooted in actual user-generated content, so people can explore conclusions actually based on what others are genuinely saying and experiencing."