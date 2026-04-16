Moloco Launches AI-Powered Performance CTV for App Marketers

Moloco, a provider of artificial intelligence advertising, has launched Moloco Ads for Performance CTV.

Moloco Ads for Performance CTV brings the same AI that drives Moloco's mobile ads business to the living room screen. With Performance CTV, every impression is optimized in real time against specific marketing outcomes with attribution running through advertisers' mobile measurement partners (MMP) of choice.

Moloco Ads for Performance CTV is built on three pillars: access to premium, brand-safe, household CTV inventory across a growing network of supply partners; measurement transparency with full publisher-level reporting through integrations with preferred MMPs; and true independence as an open platform that never favors its own inventory or audience data over what's best for the advertiser, with optimization informed by Moloco's mobile performance expertise.