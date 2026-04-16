Moloco Launches AI-Powered Performance CTV for App Marketers
Moloco, a provider of artificial intelligence advertising, has launched Moloco Ads for Performance CTV.
Moloco Ads for Performance CTV brings the same AI that drives Moloco's mobile ads business to the living room screen. With Performance CTV, every impression is optimized in real time against specific marketing outcomes with attribution running through advertisers' mobile measurement partners (MMP) of choice.
Moloco Ads for Performance CTV is built on three pillars: access to premium, brand-safe, household CTV inventory across a growing network of supply partners; measurement transparency with full publisher-level reporting through integrations with preferred MMPs; and true independence as an open platform that never favors its own inventory or audience data over what's best for the advertiser, with optimization informed by Moloco's mobile performance expertise.
"Connected TV represents one of the biggest untapped opportunities for app marketers today," said Sunil Rayan, chief business officer and general manager of Moloco Ads, in a statement. "With Performance CTV, we're bringing the measurability and precision that app marketers expect from mobile to the world of television, giving them a genuinely new way to reach their audiences and drive results where attention has never been more valuable."