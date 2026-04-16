Certinia Launches Veda, an AI Operations Engine

Certinia, a provider of professional services automation (PSA), has launched Veda, an intelligent operations engine and agent suite that covers the full breadth of services operations, from estimation and resourcing to delivery, financials, customer success, health monitoring, and customer lifecycle orchestration.

Veda orchestrates a hybrid operational model where specialist AI agents bring reasoning, judgment, and execution to services operations, working alongside human experts. Veda is purpose-built and domain-specific and operate across two integrated layers: generative intelligence that surfaces insights and synthesizes complex data into clear narratives, and specialist AI agents that execute tasks, orchestrate workflows, and drive outcomes end-to-end.

"The services industry is at a turning point, and the gap between firms that operationalize AI and those still experimenting is widening fast. Veda is how Certinia's customers close that gap, with purpose-built intelligence that understands the real complexity of services operations and acts on it with a level of confidence and certainty that off-platform generalist AI solutions simply cannot replicate," said DJ Paoni, CEO of Certinia, in a statement.

For customer success teams, Veda automates time-intensive workflows, such as success planning, account and activity summaries, business review preparation, and tailored playbook creation. With intelligence embedded across the services journey, Veda ensures insights are never siloed within a single department. Users interact with Veda through natural language, and the system routes each request to the appropriate specialist agent.