Outreach Partners with Salesforce

Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, is now available on Salesforce AgentExchange, which brings together AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience with nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, integrations, and experts.

"With the new AgentExchange, partners like Outreach get better access to Salesforce's entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AgentExchange and executive vice president of global partnerships at Salesforce, in a statement. "We're excited to welcome Outreach's revenue orchestration platform to AgentExchange and work together to help companies automate revenue workflows with AI."

Outreach enables teams to operationalize revenue data through its AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard that allows AI systems to share context and coordinate actions across workflows. By extending Salesforce's single source of truth into execution workflows, organizations can deploy AI that not only analyzes data but carries work forward across the revenue process.

Through this collaboration with Salesforce, users can access Outreach's AI capabilities directly within existing workflows. Outreach AI agents act across revenue workflows, including updating records, advancing deals, and automating multi-step processes that keep opportunities moving forward.

These capabilities enable revenue teams to do the following:

Deploy AI agents that act directly within seller workflows;

Enrich decisions with CRM, engagement, and conversation signals;

Automate multi-step processes across systems;

Improve forecasting accuracy with real-time pipeline and buyer signals; and

Coordinate agent-to-agent workflows across tools using MCP.