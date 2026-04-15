Toast Launches Unified Drive-Thru Solution

Toast, providers of a digital technology platform for hospitality, has launched Toast Drive-Thru to help quick-service restaurants (QSR) increase throughput and order accuracy at scale while optimizing labor efficiency through a single, unified platform.

Toast Drive-Thru includes all of the hardware, POS-native software, AI voice ordering integrations, and end-to-end white-glove support. It leverages Delphi by Toast drive-thru hardware.

"In the drive-thru lane, every second matters. As one of the important service models for QSR profitability, brands are constantly being pushed to balance speed and guest convenience with efficiency. At the same time, AI is giving brands new opportunities to impact this equation," said Steve Fredette, president and co-founder of Toast, in a statement. "By seamlessly integrating POS, KDS, outdoor digital menu boards, and AI voice ordering partnerships, Toast Drive-Thru gives operators the tools they need to keep pace with peak demand today, and the flexible foundation required to adopt new innovations in the future."

Toast Drive-Thru offers the following: