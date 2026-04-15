AppDirect Acquires PartnerStack
AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform provider, has acquired PartnerStack, a partner relationship management (PRM) platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This strategic acquisition iinjects a partner ecosystem engine into the AppDirect subscription commerce platform. It unites PartnerStack's 138,000 B2B partner network and PRM platform with AppDirect's marketplace infrastructure, creating a single platform to launch, manage, and scale partner-led growth in an AI-driven economy.
This acquisition builds on AppDirect's recent acquisition of Tackle.io, a cloud go-to-market platform provider. With Tackle's marketplace-led growth and PartnerStack's PRM and partner ecosystem, AppDirect is now positioned to provide a full stack commerce platform for all direct and indirect go-to-market motions.
"With this acquisition, we're at the center of the underlying infrastructure powering enterprise technology purchase decisions today," said Nicolas Desmarais, CEO and chairman of AppDirect, in a statement. "Navigating commerce and partner management requires a unified platform. By bringing these capabilities together, AppDirect is giving companies the foundation they need to scale through partners and win in an increasingly indirect, marketplace-driven world."
"We are thrilled to further AppDirect's position as the everything store for B2B distribution," said Bryn Jones, CEO of PartnerStack, in a statement. "Our network has driven over $3 billion in revenue for our customers and is increasingly relied on to help businesses show up in AI search. The primary driver of AI search visibility in platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini is third-party content, and PartnerStack is the largest B2B content partner network in the world. We are excited to connect our insights across hundreds of thousands of B2B customer signups every month with AppDirect and Tackle, creating powerful advantages for our partners and customers in the AI era."