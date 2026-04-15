AppDirect Acquires PartnerStack

AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform provider, has acquired PartnerStack, a partner relationship management (PRM) platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition iinjects a partner ecosystem engine into the AppDirect subscription commerce platform. It unites PartnerStack's 138,000 B2B partner network and PRM platform with AppDirect's marketplace infrastructure, creating a single platform to launch, manage, and scale partner-led growth in an AI-driven economy.

This acquisition builds on AppDirect's recent acquisition of Tackle.io, a cloud go-to-market platform provider. With Tackle's marketplace-led growth and PartnerStack's PRM and partner ecosystem, AppDirect is now positioned to provide a full stack commerce platform for all direct and indirect go-to-market motions.