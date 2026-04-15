Shirofune Launches AI Summary
Shirofune, providers of a digital advertising automation management platform, today released AI Summary, which uses generative artificial intelligence to automatically analyze advertising performance fluctuations and deliver actionable insights in seconds.
AI Summary works with Shirofune's Change Analysis Reports, which breaks down every performance metric shift. The AI Summary tool gives advertisers and agency teams access a concise, AI-generated narrative that explains what has transpired, why it changed, and what to do next. The full Change Analysis Report remains available alongside the summary.
"We're at an inflection point where generative AI is fundamentally reshaping how software delivers value," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and founder of Shirofune, in a statement. "With AI Summary, we're fusing the flexibility and intelligence of generative AI with Shirofune's core strengths in accuracy and reproducibility. Our goal is to automate the entire ad operations workflow, from budget optimization to analysis to strategy, so teams can focus on growth not grunt work."