PCI Pal Earns HITRUST and SOC 2 Type II Certifications
PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, has earned SOC 2 Type II attestation and HITRUST certification, validating its data protection, governance and risk management controls.
At the same time, PCI Pal also reinforced its support for the healthcare sector with alignment to Health Insurance Portability and Accountabilty Act (HIPAA) requirements, further extending its security framework.
"Security is not a checkpoint for PCI Pal; it's a continuous, platform-wide commitment," said Royston Ballard, chief information security officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II attestation alongside HITRUST certification demonstrates not only the strength of our controls, but our decision to go beyond baseline standards and deliver a higher level of assurance across the entire platform."