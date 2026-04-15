PCI Pal Earns HITRUST and SOC 2 Type II Certifications

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, has earned SOC 2 Type II attestation and HITRUST certification, validating its data protection, governance and risk management controls.

At the same time, PCI Pal also reinforced its support for the healthcare sector with alignment to Health Insurance Portability and Accountabilty Act (HIPAA) requirements, further extending its security framework.