HubSport Launches Spring 2026 Release

HubSpot today at its Spring 2026 Spotlight introduced more than 100 new and updated products to help go-to-market teams build awareness, grow revenue, and scale support..

Included in this release are the following:

HubSpot AEO (answer engine optimization) that helps marketers understand, track, and optimize how their businesses appears in answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. HubSpot's AEO tool is available with a Marketing Hub Pro and Enterprise plan, or as a dedicated solution that also includes competitor benchmarking, citation analysis, and prioritized recommendations.

Breeze Assistant for Loop Marketing, HubSpot's playbook for how to market using AI. Breeze Assistant can help marketers define ideal customer profiles (ICPs), build brand guides, and create campaign briefs. This guidance is grounded in their actual customer context. Other Breeze Assistant improvements include Role awareness: Marketers get campaign help. Sales teams get deal guidance, and it tailors Loop recommendations accordingly.Brand alignment: Content created with Breeze Assistant automatically matches your brand settings.Expanded data access: Now with access to website analytics, campaign data, and customer records for more accurate and reliable results. Plus it can now access HubSpot Academy content.Better page context: Breeze Assistant understands what page you’re on in HubSpot and gives relevant answers.

Prospecting Agent now handles the full prospecting lifecycle, drawing from full CRM histories and intent signals at each stage. Prospecting Agent identifies buying signals to prioritize accounts, monitors for signals like job postings, funding rounds, and technology adoption ans uses those signals to surface high priority accounts and newly discovered in-market companies. It also finds complete buying committees, identifies contacts matching target personas, and fills the gaps with new contacts from connected third-party providers. The Agent drafts personalized email outreach informed by signals and research.

Smart Deal Progression acts like reps' second brains, writing follow-ups and suggesting updates that reflect the full account relationship. After every call between reps and prospects, Smart Deal Progression analyzes the transcript alongside the full deal history to suggest CRM updates, draft follow-up email, and surface action items. HubSpot combines meeting transcripts with CRM history, including customer data such as past emails, notes, deal activity, and prior interactions. It applies business context, including pipeline definitions, deal stages, and forecasting logic when suggesting updates like deal stage, amount, next steps, close date, or conversation outcome. It reflects team context by aligning suggested next steps and follow-ups with how teams execute and manage opportunities.

HubSpot's Customer Agent is an AI agent that works alongside human reps, handling routine questions around the clock. Customer Agent now works with email. New capabilities give teams more control over how the agent behaves across every channel with granular guidelines for tone and style, channel-specific settings, reply recommendations for human review, multi-brand support, working hours, percentage rollouts, and deploy-via-workflows for targeting specific ticket types.