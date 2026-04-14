8x8 Launches 8x8 AI Studio

8x8, a business communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 AI Studio, a native artificial intelligence development environment that lets any team build, test, and deploy AI agents directly on the 8x8 Platform for CX using natural language instructions.

Because it is native to the 8x8 platform, customers build on existing infrastructure with voice channels, digital routing, interaction data, and telephony pre-integrated. 8x8 AI Studio comes with a Builder that lets users describe what they need in plain language and get from concept to a live AI agent across voice and digital channels in minutes.

"8x8 AI Studio is not an AI layer sitting on top of a communications platform; it's AI embedded in the infrastructure itself," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "The LLM has direct access to real-time voice data, network telemetry, and the full interaction context that external tools typically cannot access. That direct access also eliminates the transcription intermediaries responsible for the latency and drop-offs that destroy the natural conversation experience on older architectures. That is what separates AI that demos well from AI that holds up at production scale."

Organizations can deploy 8x8 AI Studio agents across a range of operational use cases, including the following: