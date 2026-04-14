Pacvue Launches Pacvue Agent

Pacvue today launched Pacvue Agent, the next evolution of its AI Outcome Engine that moves commerce media from analysis and explanation to recommendation and governed execution within a single workflow.

"As commerce media scales, teams are under increasing pressure to deliver stronger performance with fewer resources, yet organizational silos continue to create significant operational drag," said Rahul Choraria, CEO of Pacvue, in a statement. "Pacvue Agent unifies insights, recommendations, and execution within a single system, enabling teams to move faster while maintaining control and driving measurable outcomes."

Pacvue Agent applies AI directly within daily commerce media operations to help teams understand what happened and why, prioritize next steps, and make campaign updates all within one workflow and environment.

Brand and agency teams can interact with Pacvue Agent through a conversational, natural-language interface or directly in Slack. Through agentic workflows, recommendations can be converted into approval-based execution with defined guardrails.

With Pacvue Agent, teams can do the following:

Diagnose performance changes instantly and understand what drove them. Ask plain-language questions and receive contextual explanations of trends, drivers, and outliers across campaigns and audiences.

Prioritize the actions that will have the greatest impact. AI-driven models surface next best actions aligned to efficiency, growth, or incrementality goals, reducing manual analysis and guesswork.

Move from recommendation to approved execution without losing governance. Convert insights into campaign and budget updates through agentic workflows with built-in guardrails, approvals, and auditability.

Accelerate advanced measurement without SQL bottlenecks. Translate business questions into AMC-ready queries, build activation-ready audiences, and interpret results into clear next steps.

Standardize reporting and stakeholder communication Automatically generate structured, visual reports with clear narratives that align teams and leadership around measurable outcomes.

Pacvue Agent operates within Pacvue's AI-Powered Commerce Media OS, which connects signals across campaigns, audiences, platforms, and outcomes.

"Pacvue Agent is not a stand-alone chatbot layered onto reporting," said Sunava Dutta, chief product officer of Pacvue, in a statement. "It's embedded directly within the systems where commerce media decisions are made and executed. As these systems become more intelligent, humans focus on judgement and execution shifts from humans to software, with recommendations continuously tied to real outcomes. That's what makes the intelligence not just actionable, but accountable."

At launch, Pacvue Agent delivers AI-driven intelligence and governed action for Amazon Ads. The company will continue to extend Pacvue Agent across additional retailers, formats, and surfaces throughout 2026.