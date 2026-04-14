Demandbase Debuts Demandbase AI

Today at its GO London conference, Demandbase launched Demandbase AI, a pipeline engine for modern go-to-market teams, with a simplified, conversational interface for orchestrating go-to-market execution anchored by several key innovations, including a Site Customization Agent, integrations with large language models like ChatGPT and Claude, and new capabilities for proving pipeline influence.

Demandbase AI uses Context Intelligence, a proprietary layer that applies each company's unique GTM context to analyze account signals and patterns against pipeline goals, identifying the opportunities most likely to drive results, coordinating programs and plays across marketing, sales, and advertising to drive pipeline.

Demandbase AI brings together data, teams, and workflows across native and ecosystem integrations to form a continuous system that does the following:

Starts with defined outcomes and orchestrates activity across marketing, sales, and advertising at scale.

Filters and prioritizes intent and engagement first- and third-party data to identify accounts most likely to convert.

Coordinates cross-channel activations and turns insights into unified programs and plays across systems.

Evaluates performance in real-time and refines recommendations to improve results and prove impact.

Demandbase is also introducing the following capabilities:

LLM workflow integration -- Demandbase now delivers deep company, contact, technographic, and intent data through Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that enables seamless data interoperability between Demandbase AI and major AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, CoPilot, and Gemini.

Site Customization Agent -- A conversational interface that enables marketers to refine campaign-matched landing pages, improving conversion and pipeline outcomes with every recommendation grounded in account and buying group signals.

Pipeline Influence measurement -- Through Demandbase AI Chat, Pipeline Influence shows how programs are driving pipeline.