Evergent Introduces Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform

Evergent today introduced the Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform, helping subscription businesses across direct-to-consumer streaming, pay-TV, telecommunications, and gaming manage the entire subscriber lifecycle with a suite of agentic artificial intelligence capabilities.

The Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform provides agentic tools that predict subscriber behavior, prevent revenue leakage, personalize experiences, and optimize monetization strategies at scale.

Evergent's initial release includes the following three agents:

Retention - The retention agent identifies churn risk across subscriber segments, categorizing users into high-, medium-, and low-risk groups based on behavioral signals. It can recommend personalized interventions at the optimal moment, from targeted offers to win-back campaigns. It also provides clear visibility into business impact, enabling operators to understand how much revenue is at risk, the cost of intervention and the expected ROI of each action.

Operations - The operations agent streamlines product and offer creation using natural language inputs. Users can configure customized subscription packages, pricing models, or regional offers.

Customer support - The customer support agent introduces contextual, agentic engagement. It operates with the context of each subscriber's history, behavior, subscription status, and payment interactions, while seamlessly handing off to human agents where required, with full context preserved.