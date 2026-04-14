Khoros Launches Iris AI

Khoros today launched Iris AI, a social media management and brand care platform that unifies social listening, publishing, engagement, and analytics into a single intelligent system.

Named for the Greek goddess who carried messages between gods and mortals, Iris AI carries brand messaging and customer signals across every channel within a single system where context follows the conversation from first contact to resolution.

"Most brand care platforms are held together with duct tape," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of Khoros parent company IgniteTech, in a statement "You've got a social listening tool that doesn't talk to the care queue, a care queue that doesn't talk to analytics and analytics that arrive two weeks after the moment has passed. Iris AI is one system. One view. One source of truth. That's what brand care should have always been."

Iris AI gives brand care and social media teams artificial intelligence-driven content creation, scheduling and cross-channel publishing; social listening across billions of sources in 187 languages; intelligent engagement routing and response recommendations; and analytics. The platform's AI engine handles intelligent triage, routing incoming interactions to the right agent based on topic, sentiment, urgency and agent expertise. When AI can resolve an inquiry directly, it does. When human judgment is required, the handoff includes full context .

Iris AI supports real-time monitoring and response across X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google Reviews, YouTube, TikTok and more. AI-powered moderation flags brand risks in real time. Sentiment analysis identifies emerging issues before they escalate. Every interaction is tracked end-to-end, giving managers a clear view of team performance, response times, and resolution quality without manual reporting.

"The brands that win at customer engagement are the ones that show up fast, respond smart and never drop context," Vaughan said. "Iris AI is built for exactly that. Not for the way brand care worked five years ago. For the way it needs to work right now."

Iris AI is one half of a complete AI-native customer engagement platform. Alongside Aurora AI, Khoros' reimagined community product, Iris AI completes a system that covers community forums, brand care, social media management and customer service, all AI-native and all sharing context. Every interaction across Aurora AI and Iris AI feeds a shared intelligence layer.