Tekmetric Launches Digital Ads and Tekmetric Phones

Tekmetric, providers of a platform for auto repair shops, today at its Tektonic 2026 conference launched Tekmetric Digital Ads and Tekmetric Phones, two products to help shops attract more customers and turn every phone call into a better experience.

When a nearby driver searches Google Maps or Yelp for auto repair services, Digital Ads helps shops appear among the top results. The product combines local advertising, campaign management and performance tracking into a self-serve experience.

When the phone rings, Tekmetric Phones surfaces who's calling, including customer history, vehicle details, open repair orders, and upcoming appointments, before the advisor even says hello. Users can also call customers without looking up their numbers directly from within Tekmetric and link phone activity directly to customer profiles, repair orders, and appointments inside Tekmetric.

Through an integration with RingCentral, Tekmetric Phones works alongside shops' existing phone system. Tekmetric Phones is sold separately and requires users to be on Tekmetric's shop management system.