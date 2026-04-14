Tekmetric Launches Digital Ads and Tekmetric Phones
Tekmetric, providers of a platform for auto repair shops, today at its Tektonic 2026 conference launched Tekmetric Digital Ads and Tekmetric Phones, two products to help shops attract more customers and turn every phone call into a better experience.
When a nearby driver searches Google Maps or Yelp for auto repair services, Digital Ads helps shops appear among the top results. The product combines local advertising, campaign management and performance tracking into a self-serve experience.
When the phone rings, Tekmetric Phones surfaces who's calling, including customer history, vehicle details, open repair orders, and upcoming appointments, before the advisor even says hello. Users can also call customers without looking up their numbers directly from within Tekmetric and link phone activity directly to customer profiles, repair orders, and appointments inside Tekmetric.
Through an integration with RingCentral, Tekmetric Phones works alongside shops' existing phone system. Tekmetric Phones is sold separately and requires users to be on Tekmetric's shop management system.
"Tekmetric already helps shops run their operations, get paid, and drive repeat visits. With Digital Ads and Phones, we're extending that further, helping shops get found by new customers and making sure every call, from every customer, gets handled the right way," said Jared Haleck, chief product officer of Tekmetric, in a statement. "We build in close partnership with our shops, and these products came directly from what shop owners told us they needed."
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