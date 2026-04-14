AutoRaptor Launches AI Voice Agent

AutoRaptor, providers of a CRM system for independent automotive dealerships, has launched its AI Voice Agent, a fully automated, conversational artificial intelligence agent that answers inbound calls, qualifies buyers, captures lead data, and books appointments.

Whether a buyer calls during a busy sales push, after closing, or on a Sunday morning, the AI Voice Agent is ready, responsive, and trained to move the conversation toward a booked appointment. When a call comes in, it answers immediately, identifies the caller's intent (sales inquiry, general question, or non-sales contact) and routes or responds accordingly. For sales-intent callers, the agent asks qualifying questions about vehicle interest, financing needs, and trade-in status, then captures the buyer's name, phone number, email, preferred contact method, vehicle of interest, and ideal callback time. That data is logged directly into AutoRaptor as a new lead.

The agent can answer questions about vehicle availability, dealership hours, location, and contact details, as well as address common pricing, financing, and warranty questions based on dealer-configured prompts. It can explain leasing vs. buying options, certification programs, and promotional details, including rebates, financing specials, and trade-in bonuses. Spam, wrong numbers, and vendor calls are automatically filtered out.

Multilingual support is built in, and dealers can manage and configure their AI Voice Agent directly inside AutoRaptor, controlling voice, tone, and behavior. Appointment scheduling, live handoff to your sales team, and the ability to send finance applications or trade-in links via SMS or email during a call will be available soon.

The AI Voice Agent will evolve into a proactive sales tool, automatically following up on missed appointments, calling back warm leads from the website, re-engaging older contacts, and surfacing insights on call patterns and buyer sentiment across the dealership.

The AI Voice Agent is built to work alongside AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant (AISA). Once a call concludes, the agent can hand off the conversation to AISA to continue engagement over email or SMS.