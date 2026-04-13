SugarCRM Unveils New Brand Identity as SugarAI

SugarCRM today unveiled its new brand identity as SugarAI, reflecting its transformation and redefined strategy focused on precision selling, where artificial intelligence transforms CRM from a system of record into a system of proactive sales guidance, interpreting signals from across the business to guide sellers toward the highest-value accounts and opportunities.

"CRM must do more than store information; it must help teams take the right action at the right time with proactive, guided execution," said David Roberts, CEO of SugarAI, in a statement. "Teams don't need more data or dashboards, they need direction; SugarAI is about turning signals into action.

"Our customers expect Sugar to solve the 30-year-old promise of CRM: to help sellers and account managers get more value from the software than the effort they put into it," Roberts added. "Sugar will deliver on this promise with its focus on seller experience and integration to [enterprise resource planning] data, all powered by AI."