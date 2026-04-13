Airship Expands Its AI Agent Fleet

At its Elevate '26 event in Orlando, Fla., Airship, the mobile-first customer experience company, today introduced an expansion and enhancements to its AI Agent Fleet, including the new Campaigns AI Agent, empowering teams to streamline campaign setup, scale production, and accelerate results.

Airship integrates unified customer data and cross-channel orchestration, enabling teams to navigate their insights and manage campaigns through intuitive, natural-language conversations while enabling continuous, goal-based optimization.

Airship's AI Agent Fleet includes the following:

Campaigns AI Agent, which automates and accelerates the transition from campaign brief to execution through a streamlined, conversational interface, empowering users to launch and scale cross-channel experiences across app, SMS, push, email, and app web experiences.

Native Experience AI Agent, which builds native app and web experiences conversationally from text descriptions or image uploads. It replaces rigid templates with composable layouts, enabling teams to combine forms, surveys, and interactive content on a single screen.

Journeys AI Agent, which enables product managers and marketers to create and refine complex, multi-channel journeys via a simple conversational interface. The agent bridges the gap between sessions, picking up exactly where users left off.

Recommendations AI Agent, which works from real-time audience data, analyzing customer movement over time to surface next-best actions that match specific conversion goals.

Accessibility AI Agent, which automatically audits and flags fixes in digital experiences to meet critical standards like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and European Accessibility Act.

Brand Guidelines AI Agent, which acts as a brand steward that automatically audits every AI-generated draft against companies' voice, tone, and visual identity.