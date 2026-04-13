NiCE Integrates CXone with Epic EHR

NiCE has integrated its CXone platform with Epic EHR, bringing records and communications together into a single interface within Epic so healthcare providers can deliver more connected, efficient, and personalized patient experiences.

With NiCE's direct connection, CXone is now officially listed on Epic Showroom under their Toolbox integrations. The integration delivers the following:

Omnichannel engagement for patient interactions across voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and social channels.

AI-powered agent support with CXone Copilot and AutoSummary to provide agents with contextual guidance, streamlined workflows, and automated summaries.

Compliance-ready workflows that support Health Insurance Potability and Accountability Act compliance with secure call recording and transcription.