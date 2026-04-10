Solv Launches ClearPay AI and Maya Voice Agent

Solv, a healthcare technology company, has introduced Solv AI: a suite of AI tools anchored by ClearPay AI, to automate insurance verification and surface patients' out-of-pocket cost at time of service, and Maya, an AI voice agent that automates patient communications and scheduling.

"The consumer AI moment in healthcare is here, and Solv's advantage is rooted in scale and real-world deployment with more 115 million appointments booked and 30 million insurance cards processed, giving our models a depth of context no synthetic dataset can match," said Heather Fernandez, founder and CEO of Solv, in a statement. "In 2026, consumers will prefer interacting with AI that can actually solve their problem over a human who puts them on hold. Solv AI exists to help providers meet that new standard of providing answers and action immediately."

ClearPay AI is configured using each provider's payer contracts, fee schedules, and visit patterns. Composed of four AI agents, including an AI insurance engine that reasons through payer rules and coverage logic in real time,

Behind ClearPay AI and Maya, Solv AI delivers an integration and automation layer that connects to electronic health record and practice management tools.