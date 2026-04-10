Yobi Partners with Microsoft

Yobi, a behavioral artificial intelligence company, is partnering with Microsoft to unlock predictive consumer intelligence for U.S. companies.

Built on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, Yobi has compiled a consented consumer database helping organizations ethically access vast behavioral datasets to develop predictive AI models without compromising consumer privacy. Microsoft customers can purchase Yobi through the Azure Marketplace.

"Understanding and predicting customer intent is a competitive necessity, but enterprises today face a data disadvantage," said Max Snow, CEO and co-founder of Yobi AI, in a statement. "As the leading cloud provider for AI, Microsoft Azure offers infrastructure and best-in-class tooling that allows Yobi to train proprietary 700 billion-parameter models, unlocking the ability to optimize sales without compromising privacy."

"By combining Yobi's consented behavioral data with Microsoft's cloud and AI platform, organizations are gaining critical insights that improve customer engagement and drive meaningful business growth," said Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft's commercial business, in a statement. "This partnership reflects our commitment to building AI solutions that are both innovative and responsible, with trust and privacy at the core."