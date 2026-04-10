Lean Solutions Group Acquires Lead2Revenue

Lean Solutions Group, a provider of business solutions and talent, has acquired Lead2Revenue, a professional services firm that helps B2B organizations accelerate revenue growth through scalable, data-driven pipeline optimization programs across outbound, inbound, and revenue operations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition expands LSG's Revenue Growth Services, which now include high-impact account targeting, data-driven prospecting, multichannel engagement, and qualified pipeline delivery supported by continuous analytics and optimization.