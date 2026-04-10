Lean Solutions Group Acquires Lead2Revenue
Lean Solutions Group, a provider of business solutions and talent, has acquired Lead2Revenue, a professional services firm that helps B2B organizations accelerate revenue growth through scalable, data-driven pipeline optimization programs across outbound, inbound, and revenue operations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This acquisition expands LSG's Revenue Growth Services, which now include high-impact account targeting, data-driven prospecting, multichannel engagement, and qualified pipeline delivery supported by continuous analytics and optimization.
"We are thrilled to extend our Revenue Growth Service Offerings to our clients. Predictable pipeline remains one of the most persistent challenges in B2B growth," said Jack Freker, CEO of LSG, in a statement. "Lead2Revenue brings proven expertise in building structured, high-performing sales development programs that perfectly complement our model. Together, we are enabling organizations to operationalize revenue growth through a powerful combination of global talent, advanced technology, and disciplined execution."
"We built Lead2Revenue to transform teams, technologies, and techniques into disciplined, high-performing pipeline programs," said Rick Ouellette, founder of Lead2Revenue who joins LSG as vice president and head of Revenue Growth Services, in a statement. "By combining our proven sales development methodologies with Lean Solutions Group's global talent infrastructure and AI-enabled capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations accelerate pipeline, increase conversion, and build predictable revenue engines that scale."