What Door-to-Door Sales Can Teach Us About Building Agentic AI for Sales Teams

I may carry the title of CEO at an AI-native startup, but my professional worldview was forged long before dashboards, intent signals, and automated sequences became the default language of sales. In fact, I started my career the hard way: in-person, door-to-door sales, commission only. And it’s that experience—not Silicon Valley orthodoxy—that informs my thinking about how agentic AI should be built for modern sales teams.

In an industry obsessed with digitized funnels and automated outreach, my belief is that the fundamentals of classic door-to-door selling still matter. More than that, they offer a blueprint for how AI should support—not replace—the human work of selling.

Sales Is Cyclical—and Buyers Always Push Back

Sales moves in cycles. When I entered the profession, B2B sales was territorial and physical. Reps were handed a map, told to learn their territory, and expected to introduce themselves to prospects in person wherever possible. Over time, cold calling replaced knocking on doors. Email then eclipsed phone calls. Eventually, fully automated outreach platforms promised scale without friction.

Each shift, however, carried the same hidden consequence: Buyer tolerance eroded.

No-solicitation signs ended door-knocking. Gatekeepers screened calls. Spam filters swallowed email. By the time inbox providers like Google and Yahoo imposed stricter authentication rules in 2024—causing deliverability drops of 15 to 30 percent across major platforms—the email channel had become unreliable at scale. Social channels followed the same pattern. LinkedIn emerged as a powerful top-of-funnel tool, then reply rates declined as message fatigue set in.

From my perspective, having experienced this cycle firsthand, it was a fairly predictable pattern. Every time sales pushes a channel to its efficiency limit, buyers recoil. Which leads to an uncomfortable but familiar conclusion: High-quality sales conversations eventually return to human, face-to-face interactions.

The problem is that modern sales organizations are structurally unprepared for that shift.

AI Should Eliminate Busywork, Not the Human Moment

I am not arguing for a return to pre-digital selling, nor am I dismissing the value of modern targeting tools. Platforms like Clay, Apollo, Gumloop, Outreach, and others have radically improved enrichment, intent discovery, and prioritization. AI has made it possible to understand a prospect’s business and potential motivators in minutes rather than days.

But insight alone doesn’t close deals.

What still stands between a seller and a meaningful human interaction is an enormous amount of non-selling labor: scheduling, CRM updates, call notes, follow-ups, transcription, and internal documentation. My contention is that here is where sales productivity quietly collapses—not because reps lack intelligence or effort, but because their time is consumed by administrative drag.

The post-COVID environment adds another twist. Buyers are more open to real conversations again. Yet sales teams are stuck managing workflows designed for mass digital outreach rather than high-intent engagement. The irony is hard to miss: Technology optimized for scale has made it harder to get to the moments that actually matter. Eliminating those barriers to meaningful human interactions needs to be the goal, and AI is showing that it is able to do exactly that.

From Sales Operator to Builder

Before founding Zig.ai, I ran a firm advising SMBs on technology investment and optimization. The business grew through conventional funnel mechanics—CRMs, logged calls, tracked next steps. When generative AI tools became publicly available, I began experimenting with how these new capabilities might absorb this operational overhead.

With exactly zero coding skills, I built an internal GPT-based tool that allowed me to input a business name and address and instantly receive deep research on the account—company history, key players in the organization, financials, competitor profiles, etc. What followed was a series of incremental automations: identifying processes AI agents could replace, surfacing inefficiencies in real time, and folding those insights directly into sales conversations.

Those experiments became the foundation for Zig.ai.

The early product focused on agentic workflows for account and customer research. Over time, it expanded into automating follow-ups, generating tailored talk tracks, summarizing sales calls, and accurately updating CRM records—tasks that traditionally fracture a seller’s attention.

The result was not more outreach. It was more focus.

The Real Opportunity for Agentic AI in Sales—and Elsewhere

By automating the invisible labor surrounding sales conversations, I found myself doing a lot more of what I had done at the beginning of my career: spending time preparing for and engaging in direct human interactions. AI handled the scaffolding; me the salesperson handled the relationships.

That distinction is central to what we’re working on at Zig. Agentic AI should surface patterns, context, and next steps—but it should not write the seller’s voice or conduct the conversation itself. Creativity, judgment, and personality remain human responsibilities for us salespeople. Automation belongs everywhere else.

Here is where anyone involved in using augmented intelligence to develop agentic applications or workflows should concentrate: task reduction, or more accurately, the absorption of a set of tasks in order to optimize entire roles. In my case, this entailed the set of tasks typically assigned to sales account managers—logging calls, updating CRM, etc. Crucially, I had the deep domain experience in sales culture to be able to naturally understand the busywork challenges people in such roles encounter every day.

Think of where else these principles could apply. Maybe it could be the multi-step quality assurance (QA) processes that can slow down CD/CI pipelines. Or perhaps the convoluted financial reporting requirements facing the non-profit sector, with its unique regulatory compliance regime. Every sector has its own set of roles with distinct manual task requirements that are ripe for automation in the emerging AI era.

Pinpointing these flexion points where humans are required to perform data entry or repetitive key strokes to document the progress of an account, but where insight and judgement don’t really come into play—this is exactly where AI can unlock enormous value. Task absorption at scale using AI can and will transform roles in fundamental ways, not just bring incremental value at the edges.

In a market where mass outreach has lost its edge, AI’s real value lies in compressing the distance between insight and conversation. In the sales realm, it enables sellers to show up informed, present, and focused—qualities that door-to-door sales demanded long before “agentic workflows” entered the vocabulary.

From my vantage point, the future of sales is not about removing humans from the loop. It’s about building systems that finally let them do their best work again.

Steve Ancheta is the founder and CEO of Zig.ai.