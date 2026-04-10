Clari + Salesloft and Vidyard Expand Partnership

Clari + Salesloft has expanded its partnership with Vidyard, providers of an integrated video platform for revenue teams. Together, they are embedding AI-powered video and buyer engagement signals directly into revenue workflows. Clari + Salesloft will also offer Vidyard as a preferred partner solution.

The Salesloft platform helps teams identify where to focus, when to act, and how to prioritize. Vidyard ensures that when sellers show up in those moments, they do so with communication that earns attention and drives action.

Vidyard Within the Clari + Salesloft platform provides the following:

One-to-one video messaging: Personalized video can be recorded or AI-generated directly inside Salesloft emails and cadences.

AI avatars for scalable personalization: Reps can generate personalized videos at scale using their own AI-powered likenesses.

Engagement signals in workflow: Buyer video engagement, including views, replays, and watch time, flows into Salesloft workflows, triggering prioritized follow-up based on real buyer behavior.

Video Agent: Trigger-based, automated personalized video engagement helps teams scale output and standardize high-performing plays across the organization.