Clari + Salesloft and Vidyard Expand Partnership
Clari + Salesloft has expanded its partnership with Vidyard, providers of an integrated video platform for revenue teams. Together, they are embedding AI-powered video and buyer engagement signals directly into revenue workflows. Clari + Salesloft will also offer Vidyard as a preferred partner solution.
The Salesloft platform helps teams identify where to focus, when to act, and how to prioritize. Vidyard ensures that when sellers show up in those moments, they do so with communication that earns attention and drives action.
Vidyard Within the Clari + Salesloft platform provides the following:
- One-to-one video messaging: Personalized video can be recorded or AI-generated directly inside Salesloft emails and cadences.
- AI avatars for scalable personalization: Reps can generate personalized videos at scale using their own AI-powered likenesses.
- Engagement signals in workflow: Buyer video engagement, including views, replays, and watch time, flows into Salesloft workflows, triggering prioritized follow-up based on real buyer behavior.
- Video Agent: Trigger-based, automated personalized video engagement helps teams scale output and standardize high-performing plays across the organization.
"Revenue teams can no longer rely on disconnected tools and manual follow-ups," said Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard, in a statement. "Communication must be both personalized and operationalized. With Salesloft, we are enabling teams to embed video into every customer moment, turning engagement into action and measurable pipeline."
"The combination of Clari+ Salesloft's revenue workflows and Vidyard's AI-powered video gives customers a clearer view into how buyers are actually engaging," said Steve Cox, CEO of Clari + Salesloft, in a statement. "That allows teams to prioritize the right opportunities, take action at the right moment, and improve the quality of the signals informing forecast decisions."