LoopMe Launches Chartboost Direct

LoopMe, a brand performance company, has launched Chartboost Direct to help mobile app publishers accelerate growth with direct access to brand demand.

Chartboost Direct, powered by LoopMe's artificial intelligence optimization for brand performance, provides publishers with the infrastructure to make brand demand work inside mobile apps. Features include the following:

"LoopMe research has shown that since adopting genAI tools, nearly three in 10 users say they now use AI more than traditional search, vs. just 15 percent who report increased search engine usage. As web traffic declines, brands need new inventory sources to replace web, but these often require direct supply, and we see reseller traffic being penalized through SPO. At the same time, publishers want brand demand programmatically, but have limitations through their current tech stacks," Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe, said in a statement. "With higher CPMs, cleaner supply paths, better UX, and sustainable brand demand for mobile app publishers, Chartboost Direct is a must-have toolkit, delivering the results that matter the most for publishers and providing SSPs with quality in-app environments."