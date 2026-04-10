NIQ Debuts Growth Pathways
NIQ, a consumer intelligence provider, has launched NIQ Growth Pathways, an insights and analytics offering that combines qualitative and quantitative research with performance data for a connected view of how consumers think, feel, and act.
NIQ's Growth Pathways links actual sales performance with consumer insights and future performance projections into an expedited and actionable roadmap to achieve market growth. Fast AI enabled qualitative research at scale reveals the real, lived human Jobs to Be Done and behavioral context that sit behind category and brand choice.
"When brands look beyond familiar boundaries and consider the full range of choices consumers actually weigh in and beyond your category, new growth possibilities come into view," said Stacy Bereck, NIQ's global practice leader, in a statement. "Growth Pathways helps teams notice opportunities in places they may not have explored previously, which inspires new ways of thinking about growth. As brands innovate and enter new spaces, they can energize the entire category."
"More than ever before, companies need to make fewer but bigger brand bets in order to grow, and those bets must be consumer driven, evidence-based, and scalable," said Gillian O'Sullivan, NIQ's global sub-practice leader, in a statement. "Growth Pathways takes validated marketing methods and applies them in a structured scientific KPI framework to determine the right pathway to sizeable and sustainable brand growth."