NIQ Debuts Growth Pathways

NIQ, a consumer intelligence provider, has launched NIQ Growth Pathways, an insights and analytics offering that combines qualitative and quantitative research with performance data for a connected view of how consumers think, feel, and act.

NIQ's Growth Pathways links actual sales performance with consumer insights and future performance projections into an expedited and actionable roadmap to achieve market growth. Fast AI enabled qualitative research at scale reveals the real, lived human Jobs to Be Done and behavioral context that sit behind category and brand choice.