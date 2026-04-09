Pipeliner CRM Rebrands as Coevera

Pipelinersales today announced that its flagship platform, Pipeliner CRM, is relaunching as Coevera.

Coevera encodes the company's philosophy: CO for collaboration, EV for evolution, and ERA for this defining moment in artificial intelligence.

"The CRM industry made a catastrophic bet that technology alone would transform sales. It hasn't. Great technology in underdeveloped hands produces mediocre results. Coevera is built to fix that," said Nikolaus Kimla, the company's founder and CEO, in a statement.

Coevera's roadmap includes AI-powered buying center intelligence that maps complex decision-making structures in real time, self-configuring workflows, and new approaches to measuring relationship capital, treating trust and reputation as quantifiable business assets.