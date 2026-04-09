WunderKIND Ads Partners with Attain

Wunderkind Ads, a digital advertising solutions provider, and Attain, a source of live permissioned purchase data to connect media to real sales outcomes, have partnered to deliver a new commerce data solution with live purchaser insights, smarter in-flight media strategy optimization, and one-click, purchase-based audience activation powered by Attain's outcomes infrastructure layer.

This partnership leverages dynamic, verified purchase data to target consumers. It offers the following:

Dynamic Purchase Data: Advertisers gain access to Attain's Commerce Audiences, layering live consumer-permissioned transaction data with WunderKIND Ads Inventory for high-performing media outcomes.

Precision Segmentation: The solution allows companies to build highly curated segments using criteria like propensity, demographics, recency/frequency/monetary, and customer lifetime value, with data that is continuously refreshed.

Spend-Triggered Activation: Campaigns can now target consumers based on sophisticated signals, such as when spend patterns shift or new life-stage signals emerge.

"This is what the next generation of retail media looks like: verified purchase data informing every ad decision, refreshed in real time," said Adam Gendelman vice president and head of sales, supply, and operations at WunderKIND Ads, in a statement. "This partnership puts verified purchase data at the center of activation, where every impression can be tied to real-world performance."

The collaboration directly connects ad exposure to verified sales outcomes, enabling true incremental reporting on the following:

Verified Sales Lift -- Attain ties ad exposure directly to verified sales, enabling real-time measurement of media's impact on incremental revenue growth.

Key Metrics -- Reports provide full accountability, including attribution, net new buyer lift, and incrementality.

In-Flight Optimization -- Leverage real-time purchase data to adjust campaigns mid-flight.