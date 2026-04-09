NIQ Partners with Adsquare
NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has partnered with Adsquare, a global location intelligence platform, to make NIQ's GeoPurchase audience segments available within the Adsquare platform for privacy-safe activation across Europe and North America. The relationship provides advertisers with NIQ-built GeoPurchase segments informed by CPG purchase insights, enabling planning and targeting across cross-screen and digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns.
NIQ's GeoPurchase audiences are derived from anonymized, local purchase insights that reflect real-world shopping behaviors. Within Adsquare's platform, these audience segments are enriched by location-intelligent tools that help advertisers plan and activate programmatic campaigns. Marketers can access hundreds of NIQ GeoPurchase segments across dozens of CPG categories in Adsquare’s OnePlatform, OOH Planner, and demand-side platform integrations. Segments will be available in top European markets, Canada, and the United States.
"Our collaboration with Adsquare sets a new benchmark for performance-driven marketing. By combining NIQ GeoPurchase audiences with Adsquare's location intelligence, we're enabling marketers to use real-world performance signals to make sharper media decisions and drive measurably better outcomes across programmatic and out-of-home campaigns," said Josh Pisano, general manager of global media at NIQ, in a statement.
"As we move further into The Outcomes Era, advertisers are rightly demanding to understand the offline impact of their online campaigns. Offering NIQ's GeoPurchase audience segments within the Adsquare platform gives them access to high-quality segments grounded in real-world purchase behavior. Our media agency clients will be able to activate these segments across our extensive network of partners. Together, we’re enabling smarter, more effective advertising decisions for outcome-driven marketers," said Maria Botelho, vice president of global partnerships at Adsquare, in a statement.