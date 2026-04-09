NIQ Partners with Adsquare

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has partnered with Adsquare, a global location intelligence platform, to make NIQ's GeoPurchase audience segments available within the Adsquare platform for privacy-safe activation across Europe and North America. The relationship provides advertisers with NIQ-built GeoPurchase segments informed by CPG purchase insights, enabling planning and targeting across cross-screen and digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns.

NIQ's GeoPurchase audiences are derived from anonymized, local purchase insights that reflect real-world shopping behaviors. Within Adsquare's platform, these audience segments are enriched by location-intelligent tools that help advertisers plan and activate programmatic campaigns. Marketers can access hundreds of NIQ GeoPurchase segments across dozens of CPG categories in Adsquare’s OnePlatform, OOH Planner, and demand-side platform integrations. Segments will be available in top European markets, Canada, and the United States.