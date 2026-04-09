Algolia Launches Recommendation Analytics

Algolia, providers of a search and retrieval platform, has added Recommendation Analytics to its AI Recommendation engine, giving merchandisers clear, actionable insight into how their recommendation strategies perform, including clicks, conversions, and revenue.

Recommendation Analytics leverages precise, business-focused metrics that connect AI directly to revenue outcomes. It provides intuitive dashboards that show how each recommendation carousel performs across a site. Merchandisers can track engagement, conversions, and revenue in real time, while also understanding how different strategies, placements, and models impact business outcomes.

With Recommendation Analytics, retailers gain a level of transparency that enables merchandising teams to evaluate multiple AI models, such as related items, frequently bought together, looking similar, and trending, and compare their performance directly within the platform. All insights are fully integrated into the AI Recommendation workflow.