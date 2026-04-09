Canva Acquires Simtheory and Ortto

Canva, a visual communication platform provider, is acquiring Simtheory, an artificial intelligence collaboration and agent management platform provider, and Ortto, a customer data and marketing automation company. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Together, the acquisitions bring complementary strengths across agentic AI, data infrastructure, marketing automation, and customer engagement. These additions will expand how Canva powers the full workflow from early ideas to campaign scaling and measurement.?

"We're excited to welcome Simtheory and Ortto to Canva. They've built exceptional teams and technology, and this acquisition marks an important step toward evolving Canva from a design tool into the system where work happens end to end, whether it's a quick idea or a full campaign," said Cliff Obrecht, co-founder and chief operations officer of Canva, in a statement.

"Simtheory accelerates our evolution from a design platform with AI tools to an AI platform with design and productivity tools at its core," he added. "At the same time, Ortto strengthens our ability to power the entire marketing and content lifecycle through Canva Grow, from planning and creating to publishing and optimising across every channel. This builds on our recent acquisitions of MagicBrief, MangoAI, and Doohly, and we've only scratched the surface of the opportunity here."

"We're thrilled to be joining Canva. The opportunity to bring our technology to the quarter of a billion people using Canva every month and to help more people make the most of AI in their everyday work is incredibly exciting to us. It's rare to find such strong alignment in mission and values," said Mike Sharkey, co-founder and CEO of Ortto and Simtheory. "From day one, we've been working to make complex things simple with both Simtheory and Ortto, and we can't wait to continue doing that on an even larger scale as part of Canva."