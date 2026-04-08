Regal Launches Copilot for Building AI Agents

Regal today launched Copilot, an agent for building artificial intelligence agents. Users can leverage Copilot to create, test, deploy, monitor, and improve their Regal AI agents.

With Copilot, users simply describe what they want an AI agent to do and Copilot outlines a plan and executes it to build a production-ready AI agent. Copilot leverages Regal's Unified Customer Profile, AI Routing, AI Agent Frameworks, and Observability to ensure every agent is scalable and complian.

Copilot learns from live interactions, surfaces improvement opportunities, and allows teams to make changes faster. It can be used for building and iterating AI agents for multi-step use cases involving custom actions, knowledge bases, integrations, and personalization. Business logic, brand voice, and operational requirements get incorporated into the agent automatically. Copilot even generates call scenarios, runs tests, and suggests improvements.

Copilot incorporates principles like empathy, guiding agents to acknowledge customer context, respond with the right tone, and move conversations forward. It also automatically personalizes prompts using data from CRM and other integrated systems, so agents can adapt responses based on the customer.

Best practices extend across the full voice experience, including voice configuration, pacing, voicemail handling, and handoffs. Whether configuring guardrails, structuring conversation flows, or tuning escalation logic, Copilot applies guidance that helps agents stay compliant and natural, even during the most complex use cases.

Copilot also makes it possible to explore new channels, audiences, messaging, and conversation types.