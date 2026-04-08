Staffing Issues Affect Customer Experience Quality

Nearly half (43 percent) of U.S. employees told Gallup that they feel great responsibility for customer experience, yet only 23 percent said their organizations always deliver on customer promises.

Staffing shortages were cited as the top obstacle to delivering positive CX (by 37 percent of those surveyed), far ahead of training (16 percent), tools or equipment (9 percent), and unclear standards (8 percent).

The new Gallup report comes out at a time when economic uncertainty, fluctuating new job creation and unemployment numbers, and payroll volatility continue.

Gallup expects more layoffs as AI tools replace some functions that used to be handled by humans and macroeconomic uncertainty presents a barrier to hiring, impacting staffing levels that are negatively affecting CX.

Staffing is an ongoing structural capacity issue rather than a temporary pattern, the polling organization notes, pointing to this concern as the top concern in similar research over the past few years.

"As headcount shrinks, internal pressure grows," the Gallup report says. Nearly two-thirds of employees said they were asked to take on additional responsibilities during the second half of last year.

Executives, meanwhile, cited the following challenges:

Forty-six percents said they had observed employee stress and frustration.

Just over a third (34 percent) reported reduced budgets.

Just under a third (32 percent) said there was a lack of communication from leadership about new priorities.

Twenty-nine percent said they had difficulty balancing people management and individual contributor responsibilities.

Eighteen percent said they were managing more employees than they had earlier.

"These pressures have real implications for customer outcomes," the report says. "Workers who frequently experience employee burnout are far less likely to believe their organization delivers on its customer promises, reinforcing the link between internal strain and external performance."

Gallup adds that employees' confidence in customer delivery closely aligns with employee engagement. Engaged employees are far more likely to feel responsibility for customer quality and to believe their organization delivers on its promises, it says.

Almost seven in 10 (69 percent) of engaged employees agreed that they feel responsible for product and service quality, more than double the 31 percent of those who said the same if they are not engaged or are actively disengaged.

Engagement and customer delivery work hand in hand, Gallup notes. "When employees feel clear about expectations, supported in their work, and able to contribute meaningfully, they serve customers more effectively." Consistent delivery, in turn, reinforces pride, purpose, and engagement at work, it says in the report.

In a constrained work environment, protecting CX requires more than asking employees to care, Gallup concludes. "Organizations must align expectations with staffing realities, clarifying priorities and enabling employees to focus on where they can make the biggest difference for customers. When leaders address staffing barriers and support employees closest to customers, accountability translates into consistent delivery and customers will likely feel the difference."