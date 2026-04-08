Channelscaler Accelerates AI Innovation with Scailyn

Channelscaler has added artificial intelligence capabilities to Scailyn, its AI-powered channel operations agent, to simplify partner engagement, automate routine tasks, and help vendors and partners drive growth.

Embedded across the Channelscaler platform, Scailyn acts as an intelligent assistant for channel teams, automating approvals, surfacing insights, and helping vendors and partners move deals forward faster.

"The easiest channel to work with will win," said Kenneth Fox, founder and chief technology officer of Channelscaler, in a statement. "With Scailyn, we're embedding AI directly into the operational heartbeat of partner programs, from deal registration and lead routing to [marketing development funds] and incentives. Our goal isn't to add AI for the sake of AI but to make engagement across partner ecosystems faster, simpler, and more profitable."

Scailyn now includes the following: