Channelscaler Accelerates AI Innovation with Scailyn
Channelscaler has added artificial intelligence capabilities to Scailyn, its AI-powered channel operations agent, to simplify partner engagement, automate routine tasks, and help vendors and partners drive growth.
Embedded across the Channelscaler platform, Scailyn acts as an intelligent assistant for channel teams, automating approvals, surfacing insights, and helping vendors and partners move deals forward faster.
"The easiest channel to work with will win," said Kenneth Fox, founder and chief technology officer of Channelscaler, in a statement. "With Scailyn, we're embedding AI directly into the operational heartbeat of partner programs, from deal registration and lead routing to [marketing development funds] and incentives. Our goal isn't to add AI for the sake of AI but to make engagement across partner ecosystems faster, simpler, and more profitable."
Scailyn now includes the following:
- AI-powered workflow automation for MDF audits that automates proof-of-performance validation, detects duplicate invoices and fraud risks, and scales audit capacity.
- Agentic AI-led deal registration that flags conflicts and duplicate deals and accelerates approvals.
- AI-led distribution management that uses intelligent automation to route leads.
- AI-enhanced content and incentives that provides AI-powered search, deal-aware content recommendations, and visibility into relevant incentives.