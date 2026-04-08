voAIce Launches OliviaAI
voAIce has launched OliviaAI, an autonomous artificial intelligence communications platform to manage every customer interaction across phone, text, email, and web chat.
Built specifically for high-velocity retail environments such as automotive and RV, OliviaAI engages customers across all primary communication channels in real time. It answers inbound phone calls, initiates outbound follow-up, manages text and email conversations, and conducts web chat interactions; all while maintaining full conversational context. It operates with complete awareness of dealership operations. Through direct integration with dealership management systems and CRM platforms, it accesses real-time inventory, customer history, appointment availability, and prior interactions.
The platform extends engagement across the full customer lifecycle, from initial inquiry through long-term ownership. Unsold prospects are followed up automatically. Service reminders are maintained.
As a stand-alone platform, OliviaAI can be deployed independently or integrated within the broader voAIce ecosystem, including DealerCRM.
"AI will not replace dealerships. But dealerships that operate with continuous intelligence will replace those that rely on human timing and availability," said Richard Latman, CEO of voAIce, in a statement. "OliviaAI gives dealers a structural advantage: speed, consistency, and scale that simply cannot be matched manually."