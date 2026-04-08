voAIce Launches OliviaAI

voAIce has launched OliviaAI, an autonomous artificial intelligence communications platform to manage every customer interaction across phone, text, email, and web chat.

Built specifically for high-velocity retail environments such as automotive and RV, OliviaAI engages customers across all primary communication channels in real time. It answers inbound phone calls, initiates outbound follow-up, manages text and email conversations, and conducts web chat interactions; all while maintaining full conversational context. It operates with complete awareness of dealership operations. Through direct integration with dealership management systems and CRM platforms, it accesses real-time inventory, customer history, appointment availability, and prior interactions.

The platform extends engagement across the full customer lifecycle, from initial inquiry through long-term ownership. Unsold prospects are followed up automatically. Service reminders are maintained.

As a stand-alone platform, OliviaAI can be deployed independently or integrated within the broader voAIce ecosystem, including DealerCRM.